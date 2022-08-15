Rock icon Melissa Etheridge announces solo off-Broadway show

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Etheridge has found a new stage. The Grammy- and Oscar-winner will unveil a solo show mixing her music and stories this fall off-Broadway. “Melissa Etheridge: My Window – A Journey Through Life” will play 12 performances only starting Oct. 13 at the midtown multi-stage venue New World Stages. Etheridge, best known for her songs “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One,” has been smitten by theater all her life and even stepped into the Green Day musical “American Idiot” for eight shows in early 2011 on Broadway, replacing Billie Joe Armstrong.

