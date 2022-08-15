Police: Car crash that injured 15 at pub appears accidental

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police investigating a crash that injured more than a dozen people at a popular northern Virginia pub over the weekend say they don’t believe the crash was intentional. A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington on Friday evening. Nine people were taken to the hospital, and six others were treated and released. Arlington police said Monday that three patients remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the crash was accidental and alcohol was not a factor. They say the ride-share driver is cooperating with investigators.

