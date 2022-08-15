Oil spill barriers put on Oder River to tame huge fish kill

BERLIN (AP) — German officials are expressing mounting anger at the slow flow of information from Poland about a polluted border river as experts race to discover what killed tens of thousands of fish. Germany’s environment minister on Monday demanded a transparent and full investigation into the cause for the massive fish die-off in the Oder River. The river runs from Czechia to the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea. Ten tons of dead fish were removed from it last week, but German officials said the cause of the mass die-off still has not yet been determined. Toxicology tests were being performed on the river water and oil spill barriers have been put up to contain the dead fish.

