Mali charges 49 Ivory Coast soldiers detained since July

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Mali prosecutor says the 49 Ivory Coast soldiers held in Mali since July on accusations of being mercenaries have now been charged with undermining state security. The updated announcement on the soldiers’ situation was made Sunday by Mali’s prosecutor in the counterterrorism unit. Ivory Coast has been demanding the release of the soldiers since their detention on July 10 at the airport in Bamako, the capital. The specialized prosecutor Samba Sissoko said investigations will also be carried out to identify all possible perpetrators. Ivory Coast has called for the soldiers to be released.

