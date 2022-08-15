Location of 1st ship to leave Ukraine carrying grain unknown

BEIRUT (AP) — Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut says the first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal has had its cargo resold several times and there is now no information about its location and cargo destination. The Razoni, which left Odesa on Aug. 1, and moved through the Black Sea carrying Ukrainian corn, later passed inspection in Turkey. It was initially heading for Lebanon with 26,000 metric tons of corn for chicken feed. The corn’s buyer in Lebanon later refused to accept the cargo, since it was delivered much later than agreed. The Razoni appeared off the east coast of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus at last transmission.

