Libyan police detain dozens of migrants in fresh crackdown

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in western Libya say they rounded up dozens of migrants in the capital of Tripoli in the latest crackdown on migrants in the conflict-ridden country. A police statement says security forces raided migrant dwellings in Tripoli’s Airport Road area and detained “many” migrants, The statement did not say how many migrants were detained but attached images showed several dozen migrants sitting on the ground in an open area surrounded by armed forces in uniform. It said the raids early Monday came in response to an increase in crimes in the area, including prostitution, robberies and drug trafficking. The statement blamed migrants for the alleged crimes, although it did not offer evidence supporting the claim.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.