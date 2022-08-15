Kansas hasn’t started hand count of vote for abortion rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn’t started a statewide hand recount of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights. The Kansas secretary of state’s office is waiting until the abortion opponents seeking it can show they can cover $229,000 in projected costs for the recount. The state’s elections director gave a western Kansas woman until 5 p.m. Monday to provide cash, a valid check or a credit card with a sufficient balance. The recount request came from Melissa Leavitt, of Colby. However, Wichita anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen pledged to help pay for the recount. Voters on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.

