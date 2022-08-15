Judge: Family can’t sue Lebanon over dead man’s captivity
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has denied a family’s attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country’s security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S. The family’s lawsuit filed last year against Iran says Amer Fakhoury developed lymphoma and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon. Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers on Monday. Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma.