Chinese research ship docks in Sri Lanka after postponement

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Chinese scientific research ship whose port call was earlier deferred due to apparent security concerns raised by India arrived at Tuesday a southern port in Sri Lanka. Yuan Wang 5 was welcomed by Sri Lankan port officials and Chinese officials from the ship company at the Hambantota port. The ship was originally set to arrive Aug. 11 but Sri Lanka asked to postpone its docking until further consultations took place. The ministry said last weekend that the ship was again given permission to dock in Hambantota until Aug. 22. It said the two sides had agreed the ship would keep its identification systems on and would not carry out any research activities while in Sri Lanka waters.

