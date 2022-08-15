Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned on Monday. Clancy says the FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large commercial jet.

