Israeli police kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have shot and killed a Palestinian man, claiming he had attempted to stab officers during a raid in east Jerusalem. Police said the officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab on Monday. Police claimed a suspect attempted to stab officers when they arrived at his home. Police said they opened fire and the man was later pronounced dead. The man’s father told journalists that troops pounded on the door of their house at 3:30 a.m. and entered the home. Ibrahim al-Shaham said his son was shot in the head and died afterwards.

