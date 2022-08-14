Australian charged with shooting at windows inside airport

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian man has been charged with three weapons offenses after he allegedly used a handgun inside the Canberra Airport to fire multiple shots at airport windows. Nobody was injured during the shooting near the check-in counters Sunday afternoon. The event prompted officials to temporarily evacuate the airport and ground planes for more than three hours. Ali Rachid Ammoun appeared Monday via video link at the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court. The 63-year-old from New South Wales state did not apply for bail and will remain jailed until the next hearing Sept. 5. Ammoun has yet to enter a plea.

