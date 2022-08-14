2 soldiers killed in fighting with militants in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say an attack by militants in Pakistan’s volatile southwestern Baluchistan province left two soldiers dead and one wounded. The military said in a statement Sunday that the wounded soldier was an officer who was hurt during a heavy exchange of fire with fleeing attackers after their attack was repulsed. The militants were then chased into mountains in Khost province, it said. The army did not identify the attackers and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. However, Baluch insurgents operating in the region have carried out similar attacks on security forces in recent months and have also targeted coal miners.

