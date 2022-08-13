Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say police shot and killed a man in Appleton, Wisconsin, while investigating a domestic disturbance. The Wisconsin Justice Department said Saturday that officers were confronted by an armed man at a home in Appleton Friday night. The department said in a news release that officers attempted to negotiate with the man but eventually shot him. He died at an Appleton hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. No further details were released.

