Libya officials: 15 migrants found dead on border with Sudan

By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say they found at least 15 migrants dead in the desert on the borders with Sudan. The Department for Combating Irregular Migration in the southeastern city of Kufra said Saturday the migrants were on their way from Sudan to Libya when their vehicle broke down due to lack of fuel. It says nine migrants survived while two others remain missing in the desert. It says the migrants are all Sudanese who likely attempted to reach western Libya in efforts to board trafficking boats to Europe. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

The Associated Press

