Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans.

HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday.

“From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release. “This new bi-partisan law finally ends the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products permanently and starts saving people money on these necessary products.”

Lauren Casteel, CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, praised the legislation in the release.

“Every Coloradan deserves to live with dignity,” said Casteel. “For far too many essential products like diapers, incontinence products, and period products are out of reach.”

“The passage of HB22-1055,” she said, “which exempts sales tax for these essential products will allow for Colorado women and their families to go to work, child care, and school while saving their family money.”

The law comes as part of a bundle of measures meant to save Colorado residents money. In June, Polis announced plans for 100 different measures, including the elimination of the sales tax on hygiene products and the reduction of vehicle registration fees and business registration fees.

The Centennial State’s legislation also follows several states that have reduced or eliminated taxes on menstrual products to make them more accessible and combat period poverty. The so-called “pink tax” on menstrual products has been nixed by at least 10 states as of 2019: Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Nevada.

