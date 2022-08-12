Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins in New York on Aug. 29. Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships. That is just one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Djokovic has said he won’t get vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments.

