Two years after Zoom incident, Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says he’s leaving the network, nearly two years after the Zoom incident that derailed his career. Toobin had stepped away from CNN after exposing himself in a Zoom call with colleagues from The New Yorker magazine, which fired him. CNN kept him off the air for eight months, but he returned in 2021 to provide commentary on trials and court decisions. In a tweet on Friday, Toobin said he had decided to leave. He said he was glad to make his final appearance on the network with colleagues Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.