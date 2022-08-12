Somaliland leader says 5 killed in opposition protests

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The president of Somaliland says five people were killed in opposition protests over fears of a delayed election, hours after police confirmed shooting demonstrators and accused them of not following officers’ instructions. The events prompted the United States, European Union and others to issue a joint statement expressing concern over “excessive use of force” and urging all sides to hold dialogue for a roadmap on elections. One opposition leader says protests will continue until the presidential election is held on Nov 13.

