Published 3:28 am

Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says that deadly seasonal floods have collapsed more than 2,500 houses in eastern Sudan, leaving thousands homeless in an already impoverished region. Another 546 houses were partially destroyed by torrential rains in River Nile province, SUNA said late on Thursday. Since the start of the rainy season in May, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that an estimated 38,000 people have been affected by the floods across the East African country. So far, the areas hardest hit include Kassala, South Darfur, Central Darfur, South Kordofan, the White Nile and the River Nile provinces.

The Associated Press

