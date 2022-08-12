Rival Iraq protests underscore inter-Shiite power struggle

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups have rallied in Baghdad to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital. The rivalry between the two sides shows the deep divisions within Iraq’s Shiite community, which makes up about 60% of Iraq’s population. Unlike Iran-backed groups, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wants better ties with Arab countries, including Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main rival in the region. During their rally Friday, the protesters from the Iran-backed Coordination Framework did not try to enter Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, where al-Sadr’s followers are camped out.

