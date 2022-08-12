Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police detective intends to plead guilty to a civil rights charge stemming from the botched drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting in 2020. Media outlets report that former Louisville Detective Kelly Goodlett is set to appear before a federal judge to enter her plea on Aug. 22. Goodlett’s attorney didn’t immediately return calls and emails seeking comment Friday. Taylor’s death helped spark nationwide racial justice protests in 2020. The Courier Journal reports Goodlett will plead guilty to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor’s civil rights for helping falsify an affidavit for the police search of her apartment.

