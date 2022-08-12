Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says its internal investigation has found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. The confrontation was caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. Investigators said Friday that they have completed inquiries into the Aug. 5 encounter near McComb. The investigation started after a viral video showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the event shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.