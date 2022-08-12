Militant’s death brings Gaza toll from latest fighting to 49

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian mourners have held a funeral for a militant who succumbed to wounds suffered during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza militants last weekend. His death on Friday brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the flare-up to 49, including 17 children. That’s according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between militants and civilians. Israel launched a wave of airstrikes a week ago in the face of what it said was an imminent threat by the Islamic Jihad militant group. Islamic Jihad began firing rockets at Israel hours later. The violence ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on Sunday. No Israelis were killed or seriously wounded.

