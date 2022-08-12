Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation is continuing for a third day for migrants reported missing after their boat capsized south of the Greek island of Rhodes. The coast guard says a Greek frigate and three merchant ships are searching areas south of Rhodes and southeast of Karpathos. A total of 29 male survivors were picked up by a merchant ship and a Greek air force helicopter in the early hours of Wednesday after the boat sank. Survivors initially indicated 60 to 80 people had been on board. But that figure was later revised and the coast guard said Friday that a total of 50 to 60 people were now believed to have been on board.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.