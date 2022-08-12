Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vote-tallying in Kenya’s close presidential election isn’t moving fast enough. That’s according to the chairman of the electoral commission. Meanwhile, parallel counting by local media has dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling. With no clear winner emerging and perhaps days more to wait, social media is wide open to unverified claims by both candidates’ supporters. Human rights groups call that dangerous in a country with a history of political violence. The electoral commission has a week from Tuesday’s vote to declare a winner in the race between longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

