Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Moore, awards him $8.2 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads in the Alabama 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. A jury on Friday awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages after finding that a Democratic-aligned super PAC made false and defamatory statements with an advertisement during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Moore said he considered the ruling a vindication. The Senate Majority PAC had argued the ad was substantially true. An attorney says they plan to appeal.

