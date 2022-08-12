In ‘The Princess,’ a documentary on Diana flips the focus

Documentarian Ed Perkins’ new Diana film “The Princess” has no talking heads and no traditional narrator. Instead, it tells the story of her public life using only archival footage, news broadcasts, talk shows and radio programs from the time of her earliest moments being trailed by cameras at the news of her royal courtship to the aftermath of her death. Perkins hopes that the film offers a new perspective by turning the lens back on us, the media and the onlookers, and offers insights into things that are happening today. “The Princess” premieres Saturday on HBO at 8 p.m. Eastern.

