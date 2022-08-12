Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.