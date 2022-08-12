Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month. A government spokesperson said Friday that Germany was prepared to continue talks on further compensation for relatives. Eleven Israelis were killed after members of the militant Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. The victims’ families announced Thursday that they would not attend the memorial ceremony. Relatives of the athletes have long accused Germany of failing to secure the Olympic Village, refusing Israeli help and botching the rescue operation in which a German police officer and five of the attackers died.

