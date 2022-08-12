Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services are set to get underway for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people. Mourners are gathering Friday afternoon at a funeral home in Mansfield to remember 7-year-old Ariana Trout and her brother, 5-year-old Bradley Trout. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover. Authorities say the cause remains under investigation. More funerals are set for Sunday and Monday.

