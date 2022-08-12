Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold off even more of its club assets so it could meet the Spanish league’s financial rules and clear Robert Lewandowski and other newcomers to play in the season opener. Barcelona sold 24.5% of its Barça Studios production hub for 100 million euros ($103 million). All told, the heavily indebted Catalan club has earned some 870 million euros ($895 million) after selling parts of its production hub and Spanish league television rights. That was enough to convince the league to declare Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen as well as the recenlty renewed Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto before Saturday’s home match against Rayo Vallecano. But by late Friday Barcelona has yet to register France defender Jules Koundé.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.