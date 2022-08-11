Ukraine wants donors to give more money to ‘stop Russia’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Western nations to provide more money to help Ukraine’s military keep fighting nearly 5 1/2 months after Russia invaded its neighbor. Zelenskyy addressed defense leaders at a Denmark conference on Thursday aimed at strengthening financing for weapons, training and demining work in his country. “The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” he told them live from Ukraine. The conference in Copenhagen is a follow-up to an April meeting at an American air base in Germany that established a U.S.-led group to coordinate international military support for Ukraine. Ukraine’s defense minister told journalists that acquiring more fighter planes is his country’s priority right now.

