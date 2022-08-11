Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling’s clients have included Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane, as well as comedian Katt Williams. His firm said in a statement Thursday that it is representing the former president along with two other attorneys. The statement says no violations of Georgia law have been committed and calls the investigation “misdirected and politically driven.”

