Sri Lankan ex-president who fled homeland leaves Singapore

BANGKOK (AP) — Immigration authorities say former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who last month fled anti-government protests in his country, has left Singapore. Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority did not give his destination, but officials in Thailand on Wednesday said they had been asked by the Sri Lankan government to allow him entry, and that he would be permitted to stay temporarily. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he was aware of Rajapaksa’s intended visit and that it was allowed for humanitarian reasons because the former president was seeking asylum in a third country. He did not elaborate. Protesters in Sri Lanka blame mismanagement and corruption by the Rajapaksa family for the economic crisis there.

