Row boat capsizes in Indian river; 3 dead, 16 missing

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A large row boat taking villagers to a festival has capsized in a flooded river in northern India, leaving at least three people dead and 16 others missing. Police say a strong wind rocked the boat, which was carrying about 30 people. Some passengers were able to swim to safety. Rescuers have recovered three bodies. Police say hopes of finding the missing alive are fading as darkness approaches. Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.