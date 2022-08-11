Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered. Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November. Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

