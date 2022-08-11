Man arrested near home of Iranian dissident faces gun charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A man arrested in New York City near the home of an Iranian opposition activist and writer has been indicted on a weapons count. Khalid Mehdiyev faces one count of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Police arrested Mehdiyev last month after he was seen lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad and trying to open the front door. A criminal complaint filed late last month alleged Mehdiyev had a loaded assault rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition on him when he was arrested. Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer and others were charged with attempting to kidnap Alinejad. Officials in Iran have denied the charge.

