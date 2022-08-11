Indiana officer critically wounded in traffic stop shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop. State police say Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped. Burton stopped the 47-year old rider and Burton’s K-9 partner indicated the possible presence of narcotics. While police were speaking with the man, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at police, wounding Burton. Other officers returned fire and the man was apprehended following a brief foot chase. Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, was hospitalized in Dayton, Ohio.

