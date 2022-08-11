Guatemalans march in protest of corruption, cost of living
By SONIA PÉREZ D.
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Guatemalans set out from various points of the capital to protest alleged corruption by a deeply unpopular government, the high cost of living and attacks on freedom of expression. University students, faculty and other employees marched from the campus of the capital’s only public university carrying signs demanding that the corrupt get out. “If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government!” read one. President Alejandro Giammattei is under fire for his reappointment of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who has been criticized by the United States government and others for blocking corruption investigations and instead pursuing the prosecutors and judges who used to carry them out.