Health of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike worsens

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The wife of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike says he has been moved from an Israeli prison to a hospital because of his worsening condition. Khalil Awawdeh has refused food for just over 160 days in a bid to draw attention to his detention by Israel without trial or charge. His case was thrust into the spotlight after a flare-up of violence last weekend between Israel and Gaza militants, who demanded that he be released as part of a cease-fire that ended the fighting. Prospects for his release are uncertain. The death toll in the violence rose to 47 Thursday.

