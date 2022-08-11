Cambodia court charges opposition politician with defamation

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A leading Cambodian opposition politician who complained about alleged unfairness in June local elections has been charged with defamation. Son Chhay, deputy president of the opposition Candlelight Party, said the state National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also said there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. Both the election committee and the governing party sued him for defamation. Son Chhay’s lawyer says his client was officially charged by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Hun Sen’s government has aggressively pursued legal action against its opponents, hindering their ability to operate freely, and sometimes hounding them into exile or jailing them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.