Standoff with an armed suspect who tried to enter the FBI’s Cincinnati office has ended, officials say

By Michelle Watson, Dakin Andone and Josh Campbell, CNN

A law enforcement standoff with a suspect who authorities say attempted to breach the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati on Thursday has ended, according to Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials gave no additional details on how the standoff ended or details on the suspect’s condition. The standoff followed a chase with the suspect.

An armed man tried to enter the FBI office in Cincinnati Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m. ET, Lt. Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a news conference. The suspect was unsuccessful, however, and fled the area.

An Ohio state trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a northbound rest stop along Interstate 71 about 20 minutes after the attempted breach, Dennis said, and tried to initiate a traffic stop before the suspect fled.

“The suspect vehicle did fire shots during that pursuit,” Dennis said. The suspect then exited onto State Route 73 and traveled east to Smith Road, where he headed north before eventually coming to a stop.

“Gunfire was exchanged between officers on scene and the suspect,” Dennis said, adding the situation remains contained to a specific area and there is no risk to the public outside the immediate area.

At the time of the news conference, no officers had been injured, Dennis said. He declined to answer questions about whether the suspect had been positively identified or injured in the standoff with authorities.

A law enforcement source later told CNN authorities have identified the suspect.

The FBI confirmed the incident in a statement, saying it had “an armed subject attempt to breach” the facility’s Visitor Screening Facility.

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71,” the statement said. “The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident.”

A federal law enforcement source told CNN thse suspect was believed to be armed with a nail gun and AR-15. Another federal law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told CNN FBI facilities around the country are reviewing their security posture in the wake of the incident.

The incident follows violent rhetoric posted online after the FBI went to former President Donald Trump’s Florida home to serve a search warrant.

In a message reviewed by CNN on Thursday, FBI Director Chris Wray told the bureau’s employees their “safety and security” was his “primary concern right now.”

“There has been a lot of commentary about the FBI this week questioning our work and motives,” Wray said. “Much of it is from critics and pundits on the outside who don’t know what we know and don’t see what we see. What I know — and what I see — is an organization made up of men and women who are committed to doing their jobs professionally and by the book every day; this week is no exception.”

In remarks Thursday announcing the US Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant served to Trump’s Florida home, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he could not “stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

