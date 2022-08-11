Africa CDC in ‘advanced’ talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health agency says the continent of 1.3 billion people still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine, but “very advanced discussions” are underway with at least two partners. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the partners are “largely multilateral institutions and non-African governments.” He says there are no discussions with the private sector because all available doses have already been bought by countries. More monkeypox deaths have been reported on the African continent this year than anywhere in the world. Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases.

