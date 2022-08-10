Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 22-year-old Palestinian woman who had retreated into her artistic pursuits during Gaza’s past wars was among the first people killed by Israeli strikes in the latest round of violence. Shrapnel tore through her bedroom during Israel’s surprise opening salvo last Friday, hours before militants fired any rockets. Her drawings, mostly black and white portraits of relatives, some killed in previous rounds of fighting in Gaza, can be seen in the room where she died. The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 47 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children, during the three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. Israel says it made every effort to spare civilians.

