Soldier’s assault suit against officers can proceed to trial

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge says a U.S. Army lieutenant can go to trial against police officers in Virginia whose traffic stop drew national attention and outrage. Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed in the town of Windsor after driving slowly to a well-lit service station a mile down the road. Judge Roderick Young ruled that Nazario can present a jury with his claims of false imprisonment, assault and battery and illegal search under Virginia law. But the judge says federal immunity laws shield the officers from claims that their treatment of the Black and Hispanic soldier violated the U.S. Constitution.

