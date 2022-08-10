Republican Brad Finstad will win special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, CNN projects

By Ethan Cohen and Gregory Krieg, CNN

Republican Brad Finstad will win the special election in Minnesota’s 1st congressional district, holding the seat for the GOP, CNN projects.

Voters in the current version of southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District were voting on a replacement to fill the seat of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican who died in February. The seat has been vacant since then.

The special election in the GOP-friendly district featured Finstad and Democrat Jeffrey Ettinger. Finstad will almost immediately head to Capitol Hill to serve out Hagedorn’s term.

Both candidates were also on the regular primary ballots as they vied for their respective parties’ nominations in a new version the district, which was redrawn ahead of the midterms. Finstad, a former state lawmaker and USDA official in the Trump administration, will win the GOP nomination, CNN projects. Ettinger, the former Hormel Foods chief executive, is expected to easily win on the Democratic side.

