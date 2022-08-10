Paraguay: Former president Lugo in induced coma after stroke

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former Paraguayan president and current senator Fernando Lugo was is a medically induced coma after suffering a stroke. Doctors say his condition is stable with no evidence of significant lesions though they warn it is too early to tell the extent of the damage given his previous health woes. “He is stable now and the primary lesion we see is a lesion that allows us to be a little bit optimistic,” said Dr. Jorge Querey. Lugo, 71, will undergo further tests. The former president appears to have ignored minor symptoms possibly related to a stroke he experienced earlier in the day. He then suffered a convulsion while in his office.

