Iraq Shiite cleric behind parliament sit-in steps up demands

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric in Iraq whose supporters earlier this month stormed the parliament in Baghdad and are holding a sit-in outside the building, has stepped up his demands and issued a veiled threat of violence. The cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the judiciary has one week to dissolve the legislature. Al-Sadr has previously demanded that the parliament be dissolved and that early elections are held. Experts are divided on whether al-Sadr has any legal basis for his demands. He won the largest share of seats in the election last October, but failed to form a majority government that excluded his Iran-aligned rivals.

