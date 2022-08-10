Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held Thursday in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church. Authorities say Walorski, who was 58, was in an SUV with two staff members Aug. 3 when it crossed the median of a northern Indiana highway for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle. She, her staffers and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed. Walorski was first elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year in the solidly Republican district.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.